KNIGHTSTOWN - From the opening tip through the final buzzer, the Lady Chargers were in control at Knightstown Saturday. North Decatur scored 30 points in the opening quarter en route to a 70-22 victory over the Lady Panthers.
With the win, the Lady Chargers improve to 5-4 on the season. The Lady Panthers are 2-5.
The 2016-17 season is the last time North has put up at least 70 points in back to back wins.
North led 30-2 after the first eight minutes and stretched that lead to 50-4 at the half. Points for the Lady Chargers came from a number of players. North had seven different players score in the first quarter alone. All of North's players were able to get into the scoring column in the win over the Lady Panthers.
Three Lady Chargers scored in double figures, led by the 14 points of Ella Kunz. Madi Allen was next for North with 12 points. Kelsey Haley finished with 10 points.
Madelyn Bohman as a point shy of double figures with nine points. Sydney Rohls tallied eight points. Clare Kinker scored seven points. Kacey Barker and Jo Whitaker both had three points. Ally Whitaker and Kacie Ogden both scored two points.
Allen and Kunz both pulled down five rebounds. Odgen, Kinker, Rohls and Bohman all had four rebounds. Allen finished with a team-high five assists and Bohman had a team-high five steals.
In the junior varsity game, North (4-4) won its third straight game, knocking off Knightstown 34-20. North led 16-14 at the half, but outscored the Lady Panthers 13-3 in the third quarter to take control.
Ally Whitaker led the team with 16 points. Freshman Jo Whitaker scored eight for the contest, while Libby Crawford dropped in four points. Kacie Ogden and Emma Schoettmer both contributed two points.
North hosts South Ripley (4-3) Tuesday and plans are to host the game in the newly refurbished gym.
