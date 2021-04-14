OSGOOD - On the road at Jac-Cen-Del, the North Decatur softball team picked up an 8-2 victory.
The Lady Chargers opened the scoring in the first inning on a Keisha Crosland double. North added three runs in the fifth inning, aided by the single by Sarah Swain and the double by Raegan Nobbe.
Crosland picked up with the win in the circle, going four innings and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four.
Haley Arthur threw three innings in relief.
Cullen took the loss for JCD. She went seven innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits while striking out 14.
Crosland, Swain, and Macy Scudder all collected multiple hits for North.
