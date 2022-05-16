The Lady Chargers finished the track regular season with a victory in the 3-team meet with Edinburgh and Waldron.
North celebrated its seniors Gracie Osting, Jenna Walton, Meghan Bedel, Allison Nobbe, and Jozlyn Cathey at the last home meet.
The 4x800 relay team of Osting, Walton, Ana Mauer and Addie Gauck took first place. The 4x100 relay team of Madi Allen, Bre McBride, Zoey Hersley, and Kara Lowe took first place. The 4x400 relay team of Osting, Walton, Gauck and Allen finished first.
Osting took second in both the high jump and 800. Lowe placed third in the high jump and second in the 400.
Mauer finished second in discus. Meghan Bedel took third in discus and fourth in shot put. Philomenia Niese finished third in the discus. Allison Nobbe placed third in long lump.
Ella Kunz won the shot put. Bre McBride was third in the shot put. Allen crossed the line first in the 100 with Hope Barker second.
Zoey Hersley finished third in the 100 and second in the 200. Jenna Walton was first in the 1600 and second in the 300 hurdles. Jozlyn Cathey finished second in the 100 hurdles. Emily Borgman took first in the 400.
The Chargers finished second overall.
The Chargers lone senior, Owen Geis, placed first in the 400 with a time of :59.56.
In long jump, Conner Linkmeyer placed second with a distance of 17-8 and Kaleb Phelps placed third with a distance of 16-4.
In the 110 hurdles, Ellis Loehmer placed first with a time of :17.22 and Mason Dimett placed third with a time of :22.78.
In the 100, Linkmeyer placed second with a time of :12.22.
In shot put, Caiden Gahimer placed first with a distance of 40-9, while Kramer placed third with a distance of 35-8
In discus, Jake Kinker placed first with a new PR of 110-4 and Charlie Kramer placed second with a distance of 106-1.
In the 1600, Ryan Hancock placed third with a time of 6:05.
In high jump, Loehmer placed first with a height of 5-8 and Mason Morris placed second with a height of 5-6.
In the 800, Noah Weisenbach placed second with a time of 2:41 and Kramer placed third with a time of 2:46.
In the 300 hurdles, Loehmer placed first with a time of :46.2 seconds.
