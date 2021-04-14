MORRISTOWN – North Decatur’s girls track team took first place Tuesday at Morristown in action against the Yellow Jackets and Oldenburg Academy. The Charger boys finished second.
Girls team scores
North Decatur 58, Morristown 55, Oldenburg 40
Girls individual results
Anna Burkhart: first long jump (14-10 3/4); second 200 (30.43); second 100 (13.6)
Jenna Walton: second 800 (2:51.14); second 1600 (6:18.67)
Hope Barker: first 100 (13.00); first 200 (26.46); second long jump (14-7)
Abby Hartman: first high jump (4-10)
Gracie Osting: third 1600 (7:19.35)
Skyla Wade: second shot put (25-7); second discus (72-6)
Jenna Geis: fourth high jump (4-2); fourth 400 (1:10.69)
Desirae Dollinger: third discus (71-3)
Girls relay results
4x100: second Burkhart, Hartman, Geis, Barker (56.01)
4x800: second Walton, Gauck, Cox, Osting (12:36.48)
Boys team scores
Oldenburg Academy 67, North Decatur 51, Edinburgh 31
Boys individual results
Logan Koehne: fourth 100 (12.22)
Cole Stephen: first discus (90-2); third shot put (29-10)
Ellis Loehmer: second high jump (5-6); second 300 hurdles (51.32); second 110 high hurdles (19.09)
Cole Theobold: first high jump (5-6); third long jump (15-11 1/2)
Kaiden Gahimer: third discus (89-0); second shot put (34-8)
Martin Azkoaga: fourth 200 (25.16)
James Evans: third 400 (58.4)
Kaden Muckerheide: fourth 1600 (5:30.18)
Owen Geis: third 3200 (13:03)
Conner Linkmeyer: second long jump (16-11 3/4)
Ryan Hancock: fourth 3200 (14:02.5)
Kaleb Phelps: fourth long jump (15-1)
Jacob Kinker: fourth shot put (29-0); fourth discus (85-9)
Boys relay results
4x100: second Logan Koehne, Conner Linkmeyer, James Evans, Martin Azkoaga (47.96)
4x800: second Caleb Phelps, Kaden Muckerheide, Mason Dimett, Ryan Hancock (10:24)
4x400: second Cole Theobold, Kaden Muckerheide, James Evans, Conner Linkmeyer (4:28.34)
