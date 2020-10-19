WESTPORT - The Lady Charger volleyball team made it four in a row by winning the sectional title at South Decatur on Saturday. North Decatur won the title in three tight sets 25-22, 25-22 and 25-21.
“Heading into tonight’s match we knew it would be a battle and a battle it was. Although we won in three sets, the Cougars did not go down without a fight. Each set we found ourselves down 2-3 points and had to fight back,” North coach Ashley Gauck noted. “The girl’s mental toughness was their greatest strength tonight which says a lot about their growth and mental maturity throughout the season. We were able to keep ourselves in the game and would not accept defeat.”
“It was great to see the girls come together and accomplish their goal of sectional champions for the fourth year in a row. We are so proud of our Lady Chargers and appreciate all the support we received from friends, family and fans,” Coach Gauck added.
North advances to the regional at Mitchell. The Lady Chargers face Barr-Reeve at 11 a.m.
In the win over South, Caroline Stapp tallied 10 digs, 14 kills and served 15-15. Sami Luttel set 75-77 with 28 assists and added six digs. Brittany Krieger stepped into the role of Libero going into sectional. She added nine digs. Madelyn Bohman added three blocks and nine kills. Jenna Geis added three blocks and 15 kills. Haley Gorrell finished with nine kills and served a perfect 17-17. Abby Hartman added seven kills and Lainey Crites had three digs.
For the Lady Cougars, Lana Bell led the offensive attack with nine kills. Brook Somers added seven kills and Megan Manlief finished with four kills. Somers served a pair of aces. Lily Rigby, Ali Nobbe and Karma Warren all served one ace. Sophie Bushhorn tallied two blocks. Warner led the Lady Cougars with 21 digs. Somers had 14 digs and Ali Jameson finished with 12 digs.
Semifinals
In the semifinals, North advanced to the sectional final by rallying from one set down to win 17-25, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-20
South reached the finals by knocking off Milan, also coming back from one set down to post the 23-25, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-15 victory.
