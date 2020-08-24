The Lady Charger cross country team finished ninth in the 14-team Jeremy Wright Small School Invite at Western Boone High School.
Gracie Osting was 43rd in 25:22 to lead the way for North.
Jenna Walton finished 49th in 25:36.
Paige Reisman was 60th in 26:26.
Addie Gauck took 103rd in 30:14.
Lauren Holloway crossed the line 113th in 31:15.
Hannah Allen finished 117 in 33:00.
Paige Wessler was 125th in 34:52 followed by Philomenia Niese 144th in 39:45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.