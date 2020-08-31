HOPE - The South Decatur cross country teams traveled to the Hauser Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Cougars ran to the team title. South finished with 29, edging Waldron with 33. Hauser was third with 69 followed by Edinburgh 97 and Blue River Valley, Milan and Oldenburg all incomplete.
Kate Hamilton led the way for the Lady Cougars with a fifth place finish in a time of 25:45. Bridget Nobbe was sixth in 25:57. Emma Gatewood took eighth in 27:01. Brayley Sundal crossed the line ninth in 27: 38. Clair Schoettmer was 12th in 27:42 followed by Ali Boilanger 14th in 28:46, Abigail Collins 17th in 29:56, Addison Baltus 21st in 30:52, Elizabeth Flessner 27th in 33:53 and Samantha Storm 29th in 36:46.
For the boys, Oldenburg won the team title with 46. Blue River Valley was second with 56 followed by Hauser 68, South Decatur 83, Waldron 90 and Milan and Edinburgh incomplete.
The Cougars were led by Trevor Newby in fourth place with a time of 19:35. Jack Hamilton took 16th in 21:16 followed by Tyler Hibberd 22nd in 22:05, Bradley Walling 24th in 22:12, Chase Kalli 26 in season best 22:15, Terry Redelman 28th in 23:51, Damian Jackson 29th in 23:52, Josh Shouse 31st in 24:06, Conner Newby 41st in 30:14, Joe Lee 44th in 35:06 and Griffey Storm 45th in 36:39.
South and Hauser return to action at Greensburg today.
