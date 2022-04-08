South Decatur recently announced the award winners for girls basketball for the 2021-22 season. 

Varsity Awards

Defensive Player of the Year - Sophomore Brayley Sundal (38 steals, 60 deflections)

Offensive Player of the Year - Freshman Makalya Somers (41.7 FG%, 69 offensive rebounds)

Most Improved - Senior Kirsten Meece

6th Woman of the Year - Freshman Paige McQueen

Positive Attitude - Sophomore Molly Eden

Leadership Award - Senior Brook Somers

MVP - Senior Loryn Pate

Junior Varsity Awards

Most Improved - Katie Gasper

Positive Attitude - Madison Danforth

Leadership - Molly Eden

MVP - Molly Eden

7th Grade

Most improved - Lilli Hamer

Positive Attitude - Liz Bennett

MVP - Taylor Somers

8th Grade

MVP - Zoey Wall

Mental Attitude - Addy Alexander

Most Improved - Laine Melton

