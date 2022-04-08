South Decatur recently announced the award winners for girls basketball for the 2021-22 season.
Varsity Awards
Defensive Player of the Year - Sophomore Brayley Sundal (38 steals, 60 deflections)
Offensive Player of the Year - Freshman Makalya Somers (41.7 FG%, 69 offensive rebounds)
Most Improved - Senior Kirsten Meece
6th Woman of the Year - Freshman Paige McQueen
Positive Attitude - Sophomore Molly Eden
Leadership Award - Senior Brook Somers
MVP - Senior Loryn Pate
Junior Varsity Awards
Most Improved - Katie Gasper
Positive Attitude - Madison Danforth
Leadership - Molly Eden
MVP - Molly Eden
7th Grade
Most improved - Lilli Hamer
Positive Attitude - Liz Bennett
MVP - Taylor Somers
8th Grade
MVP - Zoey Wall
Mental Attitude - Addy Alexander
Most Improved - Laine Melton
