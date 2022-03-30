A cold, windy day welcomed South Decatur as they opened the softball regular season by hosting Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday.
Trinity Lutheran scored four runs in the first inning and pulled away with 12 runs in the final two innings en route to the 17-0 victory.
“We are a work in progress. We will continue to work hard and we will get there,” South coach Lisa Huff said.
The visiting Lady Cougars scored four runs in the top of the first on one hit and four South Decatur errors.
South Decatur lead-off hitter Madison Mikulec was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the first inning. Makayla Puckett put down a sacrifice bunt to move Mikulec to second. A strikeout and ground out ended the inning for South.
Trinity added a run in the top of the second.
In the home-half of the second, South’s Molly Eden reached on an error. With two outs, Arey Brown reached on another error to put runners on second and third, but that was all for South in the inning.
Both teams went down in order in the third inning.
Trinity pushed across five runs in the top of the fourth inning to lead 10-0. South went down in order in the fourth.
Trinity plated seven runs in the fifth on five hits.
South’s Lydia Witkemper drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the fifth. A strikeout ended the game as Trinity took home the victory.
For Trinity, Bailey Tabeling had four runs scored and two hits. Madison Keith drove in five runs and scored three runs on two hits. Olivia Cain had three RBIs and two hits. Ally Russell and Samanth Enzinger both finished with two hits.
Gracie Lance earned the win in the circle for Trinity, while Lakota Henry suffered the loss in the circle for South.
South hosts Indiana School for the Deaf on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.