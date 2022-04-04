The Lady Cougars picked up their first win of the young season with a 14-4 victory over visiting Indiana School for the Deaf.
South scored two runs in the top of the first. Kaitlyn Mikulec led the game off with a double. Mikulec would eventually score on a passed ball. Makayla Puckett reached first and came around to score the other Lady Cougar run. Kassidy Haley and Molly Eden both reached on walks in the inning.
The visitors went down in order in the first two innings as South's Loryn Pate retired the first seven in a row. A South error allowed a base runner in the third, but the Lady Cougars held the visitors scoreless through three innings.
After a scoreless inning for South in the second, the Lady Cougars blew the game open in the third with nine runs. Lakota Henry had a double in the inning. Mikulec, Haley, Eden, Arey Brown and Daisy Martin all singled for the Lady Cougars.
Indiana Deaf scored one run in the top of the fourth and three in the bottom of the fifth.
South was held scoreless in the fourth, with the only hit coming from Henry. the Lady Cougars closed out the win with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Pate and Henry had hits in the inning for South.
Eden, Henry and Mikulec all had two hits for South. Haley, Pate, Brown and Martin all had one hit. Henry and Eden both finished with two RBIs. Haley, Pate, Brown and Martin finished with one RBI each.
