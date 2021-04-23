RUSHVILLE - On Thursday, the Lady Lions softball team fell to visiting Greenfield-Central 5-2.
The Lady Lions’ defense was solid in the win. Belle Gossett had five put outs in centerfield, including one at the fence with a pair of Cougars on base.
Rochelle Meyers connected for two doubles on three at bats, driving in both of the Lady Lions runs.
Next week, the Lady Lions travel to Hauser at 5:30 p.m. Monday and to East Central at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In a high-scoring junior varsity contest, Greenfield-Central defeated Rushville 22-8.
The Lady Cougars tallied 17 hits in the contest.
Hannah Strain went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Rushville. She also led the team defensively with four put outs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.