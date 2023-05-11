WALDRON – The annual Mid-Hoosier Conference track and field meet was held at Waldron Tuesday. Hauser won the team title for the boys and South Decatur won the title for the girls for a second straight year.
For the girls, South tallied 156.5 points to win the title. Morristown was second with 123 followed by North Decatur 101, Southwestern (Shelby) 82.5, Hauser 45, Waldron 39 and Edinburgh 10.
For the boys, Hauser was the team champion with 125, just four points in front of South’s 121. Morristown was third with 109 followed by North 87, Southwestern (Shelby) 65, Waldron 49 and Edinburgh 22.
The Lady Cougars won four events on the night. Kiley Best won the 100 hurdles in 17.72.
South’s Madisyn Danforth won the long jump with a distance of 15-2.
South’s 4x100 relay team of Brayley Sundal, Clair Schoettmer, Madisyn Danforth and Hope Barker posted a winning time of 53.70.
South’s 4x400 relay team of Brayley Sundal, Bridget Nobbe, Maria Nobbe and Kate Hamilton won with a time of 4:39.05.
South had personal bests from Hanna Gridley in the high jump (4-6), Brianna Benefiel in the 3200 (16:09) and Zsophia Sharp in discus (76-5).
The Cougars won three events on the night.
McKinley Shook won both the 110 hurdles (15.79) and the 300 hurdles (42.91).
South’s 4x100 relay team of Jack Hamilton, Lucas Ballard, McKinley Shook, and Owen Arreola crossed the line first in 45.31.
South also had PRs by Donvan Hale in the 1600 (5:23.94) and 3200 (11:32.58), Bjarne Karsten in the 3200 (12:18.07), Jack Hamilton in the 200 (25.03) and Ian AmRhein in the shot put (36-0.5).
The Lady Chargers had a double winner on the night. Ava Luckoski won the 100 in 12.94 and the 200 in 27.71.
North’s Ella Kunz was also crowned conference champ in the shot put with a PR of 32-3.25.
Other notables for the Lady Chargers included
Ava Lecher sixth in the 100 hurdles (21.98) and fifth in the 800 (3:05.66), Dot Robbins third in the 1600 (6:55.34), Madi Allen third in the 300 hurdles (52.28) and second in the high jump (4-10), Skyla Wade second in shot put (28-9) and second in discus (84-11), Ella Kunz third in discus (84-2) and the Lady Chargers 4x100 relay team Madi Allen, Bre McBride, Zoey Hersley, and Ava Luckoski second (55.75).
For the Chargers, Ellis Loehmer was the conference champion in the high jump with a height of 5-10.
Caiden Gahimer won the MHC title in the discus with a distance of 126-9.
Other notables for the Chargers included Muckerheide third in the 100 (11.60) and third in the long jump (19-11), Mason Morris third in the 400 (55.65) and second in the high jump (5-8), Loehmer second in the 110 hurdles (16.94) and Gahimer second in the shot put (44-2.25).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.