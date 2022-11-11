South Decatur entered Thursday's game with winless Morristown without a loss. That did not change Thursday as the Lady Cougars moved to 3-0 on the season with a 65-46 victory over the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-5).
South got off to a great start to the game, limiting Morristown to just two points in the first quarter. Makayla Somers opened the scoring in the game for the Lady Cougars. Kiley Best then drained a 3-pointer from the right wing to give South an early 5-0 lead.
Morristown's Raegan Kleine scored to get the Yellow Jackets on the board, but that was all for the visitors in the quarter. Molly Eden scored in the paint near the mid-point of the quarter and Paige McQueen added two free throws and a bucket to push the lead to 11-2.
A bucket by Eden and free throw from Brayley Sundal capped the scoring in the first quarter with South leading 14-2.
Morristown fought back in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Cougars by four points.
A 3-pointer from Sarah Essex and bucket by Kleine started the second quarter and cut the South lead to 14-7. South scored the next six points on buckets by Katie Gasper, Eden and Best to extend the lead to 20-7 and force a Morristown timeout.
After the timeout, Morristown's Alexia Rogers hit a 3-pointer from the right corner. South's Sundal answered on the other end with a long jumper. McQueen's bucket pushed South's lead to 14 points at 24-10.
Morristown put together an 8-0 run, capped by a rebound bucket by Maggie Lutes to cut the deficit to 24-18. South scored the next four points before a bucket by Morristown closed the half with South leading 28-20.
The Lady Cougars put some distance between themselves and Morristown in the third quarter with a 17-10 run. Somers scored eight points in the quarter and Eden added seven. Two free throws from Best rounded out the scoring in the third and gave the Lady Cougars a 45-30 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
South did not give the Yellow Jackets any hope of a comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring Morristown 20-16 over the final eight minutes. Somers added another eight points in the fourth quarter. Best and Makayla Puckett both hit 3-pointers in the frame as South closed out the 65-46 victory.
Somers led the Lady Cougars with a double-double, 18 points and 11 rebounds. Best scored 14 points. Eden tallied 13 points and seven rebounds. McQueen was the fourth Lady Cougar scoring in double figures with 10 points and six rebounds. Puckett scored five points and dished out three assists. Sundal added three points and seven assists. Katie Gasper finished with two. Mary Gasper handed out five assists.
Kleine led Morristown with 19 points. Rogers added 14 followed by Lutes eight, Essex three and Cox two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.