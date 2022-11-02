MILAN - On the road at Milan, South Decatur held just a 2-point lead at the half. The Lady Cougars held the Lady Indians to just seven second half points en route to a season opening win 46-31.
South opened the game with a 14-12 lead after the first quarter. Kiley Best had it going offensively in the opening quarter with seven points, including a 3-pointer. Makayla Somers added two buckets and Mary Gasper had two points.
Milan's Voss hit a pair from downtown to notch six points in the first quarter.
Both teams had 12 points in the second quarter. Voss hit another bomb for Milan and Rinear had four points.
South was led by Somers with six points, including a traditional three point play. Paige McQueen, Brayley Sundal and Molly Eden all chipped in with two points as the Lady Cougars took a 26-24 lead to the half.
South took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Indians 13-4. The Lady Cougars were led by Eden in the quarter with seven points. Best and McQueen both had a bucket and a free throw to round out the scoring in the third quarter.
Milan's Voss and Rinear both had two points in the third quarter. Voss hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter for Milan's only points in the final eight minutes.
South got two points each from Somers, Sundal and Eden and one free throw from Best in the final quarter.
The Lady Cougars pulled away for the 15-point victory.
South had three players score in double figures. Somers and Eden both had 12 points. Eden also had a team-high 16 rebounds and Somers pulled down 10, both finishing with a double-double night.
Best finished with 11 points followed by McQueen five, Sundal four and Gasper two.
Voss had 15 points and Rinear 12 to lead Milan.
