In the second meeting between the Lady Cougars and Lady Chargers this season on the hardwood, it was a tight game into the third quarter. North built an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. South fought back to cut the deficit to five, but the Lady Chargers held off the comeback effort to post the 43-38 victory.
North improves to 4-8 on the season. The Lady Cougars drop to 5-10.
South got off to the early lead with the first five points of the game. Lana Bell opened the scoring before Loryn Pate followed with a bucket and Erynn Dyer hit a free throw. The Lady Chargers got a bucket from Haley Gorrell to stop the South run. At the 4:01 mark, North’s Jenna Geis hit a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to one point. Pate added a lay-up for South and Brittany Krieger had a drive to the bucket for North to cap the first quarter with the Lady Cougars on top 7-6.
An Ella Kunz bucket and rebound bucket by Gorrell for North opened the second quarter. After a free throw by South’s Bell, Gorrell scored and Morgan Stanley completed a traditional three point play to extend the North lead to 15-8.
With the Lady Chargers leading 17-10, South closed the quarter on a 5-0 run. Bell and Page combined for three free throws and Megan Manlief had a rebound bucket as South pulled to within two 17-15 at the half.
North opened the second half with a rebound bucket by Geis. South answered with a traditional three point play from Dyer to cut the deficit to 19-18. North then put together a 7-2 spurt. Two Madelin Hoover free throws capped the run to put North up 26-20. After a free throw by South’s Dyer, North’s Gorrell hit a running 3-pointer from just off the logo at center court just as the horn sounded. North led 29-21 heading to the fourth quarter.
A pair of Geis free throws opened the fourth and pushed the North lead to 10 points. The Lady Cougars battled back to cut the deficit to six on Pate free throws and a bucket by Manlief. Later in the quarter, a triple from Krieger gave the Lady Chargers a 36-25 lead. Following a South time-out, Kunz scored in the paint for North to push the lead to 13 points. South was not done. Dyer and Manlief had back-to-back buckets and Pate followed with a 3-pointer. After a free throw by Stanley for South, Pate hit another bomb to cut the deficit to 39-35 with 1:07 to play.
That was as close as South would get. North hit four free throws down the stretch to hold off the Lady Cougars 43-38.
North was led by Gorrell with 12 points. Kunz finished with eight followed by Stanley seven, Geis six, Krieger five and Hoover five.
The Lady Cougars had two players score in double figures with Pate finishing with 14 and Bell with 10. Dyer had seven points followed by Manlief six and Gasper one.
South won the junior varsity game in overtime.
North is scheduled to host Morristown on Tuesday. South's game Tuesday with Crothersville has been postponed. The Cougars will host Waldron on Thursday.
