Trailing by four points to visiting Henryville heading to the fourth quarter, the Lady Cougars turned up the heat offensively and defensively to rally for a 39-36 victory.
South held Henryville to just six points in the final eight minutes to secure the Lady Cougars' fifth win of the season. South is 5-9 on the season and Henryville is 3-9.
The game was tight throughout the 32 minutes of action. South grabbed a 12-10 lead after the first quarter. Makayla Somers led the Lady Cougars in the quarter with five points, including a traditional three point play. Mary Gasper knocked in a 3-pointer and Kiley Best and Paige McQueen both had a bucket for the host squad. Henryville countered from long range, 3-pointers from Best, White and Marion.
Henryville outscored the Lady Cougars 9-6 in the second quarter. South got one bucket each from Best, McQueen and Somers. White's five points led the Lady Hornets in the quarter and gave Henryville a slim 19-18 lead at the half.
Six third quarter points from Marcum helped the visitors to outscore South 11-8 in the third quarter. South's Best drained a pair of 3-pointers and Somers added another bucket. Heading to the fourth, South trailed 30-26.
South's defense limited Henryville to six points from Marcum in the fourth quarter. South's Brayley Sundal scored all six of her points in the crucial fourth quarter. Best added five points and McQueen had a bucket to seal the 39-36 come-from-behind victory for the Lady Cougars.
Best led the Lady Cougars with 15 points. Somers was next for South with nine points. Sundal and McQueen both had six points. Gasper finished with three.
Marcum led Henryville with 14 points. White added 11 points.
The Lady Cougars return to action Jan. 5 at country-rival North Decatur.
