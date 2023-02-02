SHELBYVILLE - South Decatur opened sectional action at Southwestern (Shelby) against Oldenburg Academy Wednesday. The Lady Cougars led at every quarter break en route to the 56-49 victory over the Lady Twisters.
South (8-14) will face Morristown (13-10) in the second semifinal game Friday. Southwestern (6-16) and Jac-Cen-Del (13-11) square off in the first semifinal at 6 p.m.
South led Oldenburg 12-7 after the first eight minutes of action with a balanced offensive attack. Kiley Best and Molly Eden both scored four points. Mary Gasper drained a 3-pointer and Makayla Somers hit a free throw. Ellie Ryan had five of Oldenburg's seven points.
In the second quarter, South outscored the Lady Twisters 11-10. Best poured in six points for South with Somers and Gasper both adding two. Bauer scored five points for Oldenburg and Ryan hit her second 3-pointer.
At the half, South led 23-17.
Oldenburg made a run in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Cougars 19-15. Rachel Suttmann scored nine points in the quarter for the Lady Twisters. Ryan, Bauer and Kate Weber all added three points. South countered with nine from Best and two each from Paige McQueen, Brayley Sundal and Somers.
Heading to the fourth quarter, South held a 2-point lead, 38-36.
South's Sundal scored 11 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter. Somers added four points and Best had three as the Lady Cougars pulled away to the 7-point victory.
South was led by Best with 22 points followed by Sundal 14, Somers nine, Gasper five, Eden four and McQueen two.
Somers led the Lady Cougars with 13 rebounds. Eden pulled down 10 rebounds. Sundal had four rebounds and a team-high five assists.
Suttman led Oldenburg with 15 points followed by Ryan 12, Bauer eight, Borgman eight and Weber six.
