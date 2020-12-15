WESTPORT – Tyler Johnson was upset at himself for not going to a man-to-man defense earlier in the game two weeks ago at Oldenburg. South Decatur’s coach made the defensive switch in the third quarter, but the Cougars lost by two.
Johnson didn’t wait as long Tuesday night against Knightstown. The Cougars switched at the start of the second quarter from a 2-3 zone to man, and it provided a spark on both ends.
“Playing a zone sometimes lulls you to sleep defensively,” Johnson said. “We switched it up to hopefully bring a little more energy and I think that helped us a lot.”
Trailing 10-5 after the first quarter, the Cougars outscored the Panthers 18-4 in the second. They went on to win 47-36.
Lana Bell led the way by scoring 20 points and grabbing 16 boards. Coming off being listed as an honorable mention for the IBCA player of the week, Bell displayed her strength and routinely drew contact on rebounds and shots near the bucket.
“She battled some adversity there underneath in terms of how they were rough on her,” Johnson said.
Bell was whistled for a technical foul in the fourth. It came after a jump ball was called and a Knightstown player fell to floor while fighting with Bell for possession. However, the Cougars avoided a setback after Knightstown missed both free throws.
“I thought maybe that was a little unwarranted,” Johnson said of the tech.
Erynn Dyer provided a big spark in the second quarter, scoring 10 of her 14 points in that period. The senior drained a pair of 3-pointers.
“Those points were big,” Johnson said.
Also scoring were Megan Manlief four, Kirsten Meece four, Loryn Pate three and Mary Gasper two.
The victory snaps a five-game skid for the Cougars (3-6).
Their most recent loss came Saturday at Union County, where they hung tough with the 7-1 Patriots. However, UC all-time leading scorer Madison Gray put up 29 points in the 42-31 win.
Bell scored 15 in that game, with Manlief scoring six, Dyer four, Pate four and Allison Boilnger two.
JV action
South’s junior varsity team led throughout and beat Knightstown 32-18.
Freshman Molly Eden led all players with 11, while Addison Orengo chipped in 10.
The JV squad also lost a close game to Union County, 34-28. Brayley Sundal scored 14 to lead the way.
The Cougars are now 5-3.
Up next
Thursday’s game with Indianapolis Scecnia (1-6) was switched from away to home. Johnson wasn’t sure of the reason for the change, but he certainly won’t complain about getting another home contest.
The first-year coach wants the Cougars to improve on their free-throw shooting (they were 7-for-13 Tuesday) and take better care of the basketball (they had 23 turnovers Tuesday).
“Some of our mental mistakes came from a sloppier style of game,” Johnson said. “I think after practice (Tuesday) and Wednesday, when Thursday comes around we’ll play a little sharper in some areas.”
