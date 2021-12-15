KNIGHTSTOWN - Led by the 23 points of freshman Kiley Best, the Lady Cougars picked up a 45-32 victory at Knightstown on Monday.
South improves to 2-9 on the season, while the Lady Panthers drop to 1-11.
The middle two quarters were a big factor in the Lady Cougars' victory. Knightstown led 9-7 after the first eight minutes of action. South outscored Knightstown 10-3 in the second quarter to grab a 17-12 lead at the half.
The Lady Cougars outscored Knightstown 15-7 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 32-19 before closing out the 45-32 victory.
Best tallied 23 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the way for the Lady Cougars.
Brayley Sundal finished with seven points. Molly Eden had five points and seven rebounds. Makayla Somers finished with five points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
Paige McQueen added three points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Makayla Puckett (three rebounds and three steals) and Mary Gasper (two rebounds and three steals) both hit one free throw.
South travels to Indianapolis Scecina (6-4) Saturday.
