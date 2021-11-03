The Lady Cougars opened up the 21-22 campaign at home against sectional foe Milan on Tuesday night. South opened a big first half lead and held off the Lady Indians 44-33.
South freshman Kiley Best opened the first quarter on a hot streak, dropping in seven points. Best finished with a team leading 16 points for the contest.
But it was on the defensive end that got the Lady Cougars (1-0) up early, holding the Lady Indians to nine total first half points.
South held a commanding 21-9 lead at the half.
The third quarter saw Milan cut the deficit by two at 31-21 behind a pair of 3-pointers from Makalee Rivera.
Late in the game, the charity stripe finished off the Lady Indians with South Decatur knocking down five free throws.
The Lady Cougars were 20-for-30 from the line for the game. South had 19 turnovers and Milan had 18 turnovers.
Milan’s Rachel Holt was held in check most of the game and only chipped in her 15 points at the end of the fourth quarter.
Following the 16 points from Best for the Lady Cougars was Loryn Pate with nine points. Kirsten Meece added six points. Brayley Sundal and Makayla Somers both scored four points. Paige McQueen scored three points and Brook Somers had two points.
The Lady Cougars travel to MHC rival Southwestern (Shelby) on Saturday.
In the JV game, South dismantled Milan 41-16. Makayla Puckett led the Lady Cougars with 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.