GREENFIELD – The annual New Palestine Invitational was held at Hawks Tail Golf Club in Greenfield on Saturday.
The Lady Cougars of Greenfield-Central won the team title on the fifth player score tiebreaker. Both Greenfield-Central and Heritage Christian finished with a team total of 351.
Mt. Vernon finished third as a team with 381. Hamilton Heights was fourth with 389 followed by Delta 399, New Palestine 403, Triton Central 466, Greenwood Christian 487 and Rushville incomplete.
Heritage Christian’s Morgan Hicks was the meet medalist with 76. Greenfield-Central’s Caroline Gibson finished with 77 and Sydni Zebrauskas of Hamilton Heights had a 79.
Isabella Wilson led the way for the Lady Lions with (52-52) 104.
Emi Jackman was next for the Lady Lions with (66-63) 129.
Claire Waits finished with (73-71) 144.
