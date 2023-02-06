RUSHVILLE - Rushville hosted five other programs for the Rushville Gymnastics Invitational Saturday.
New Palestine came out on top in the team competition with a total of 99.700 points. Westfield was second with 97.000. Rushville took third with 93.750 followed by Morristown 85.925, Shelbyville 70.150 and Muncie Central 67.325.
Rushville was led by Bell Westphal with a career best all-around score of 33.95 to take first place. She scored 8.65 on the floor, 8.525 on the beam, 7.925 on the bars and 8.85 on the vault.
Cora Emory took eighth place in the all-around with a score of 31.025. Emory scored 8.275 on the vault, 6.275 on the bars, 8.4 on the beam and 8.075 on the floor.
Cyndi Tush was 13th in the all-around with a 26.625. Tush scored a career best 7.6 on floor, 5.675 on beam, a career best 5.125 on bars and a career best 8.225 on vault.
Karma Wilson scored 7.45 on vault, a career best 6.225 on beam and 7.4 on floor.
Mallory McDaniel scored 6.3 on bars, 6.3 on beam and a career best 7.95 on floor.
Gabby Pavey scored 4.25 on bars and a career best 7.325 on floor.
