OSGOOD - Jac-Cen-Del hosted Switzerland County in a barn-burner on Tuesday. Both teams had the lead in the final minute, but it was the Lady Eagles that took the 49-48 victory.
The game was tied at 46-46 with :47.2 on the fourth quarter clock when JCD's Jalee Rider drew a foul. Rider hit a free throw to give the Lady Eagles a 47-46 lead.
Switzerland County's Jessica Duvall hit a pair from the charity stripe with :29.0 remaining to put the Lady Pacers in front.
Following a JCD timeout with :15.8 to play, Annabelle Williams hit a runner in the lane with :08 on the clock to put the Lady Eagles on top by one. Switzerland County had a final look, but could not get the lay-up to fall and the Lady Eagles held on for the 49-48 victory.
JCD led after one quarter 13-12 and at the half 28-26. Switzerland County outscored JCD 15-8 in the third, setting up the exciting fourth quarter and finish.
Aundrea Cullen led the Lady Eagles with 12 points. Rider finished with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals. Williams added seven points, six rebounds and five assists. Olivia Neal had seven points and two rebounds.
Desiree Sparks added six points and a team-high seven rebounds. Reese Obendorf had five points and two steals. Reagan Hughes finished with two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.