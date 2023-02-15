The girls basketball season has reached the semistate level with action at eight sites around the state Saturday. Locally, Jac-Cen-Del will be at the New Albany Semistate.
The Lady Eagles are 16-11 on the season and are coming off the regional title won last weekend at Southwestern (Shelby). JCD defeated Bethesda Christian 58-46.
JCD opens the semistate at 10 a.m. against Bloomfield. The 14-14 Lady Cardinals defeated Eminence (17-7) 40-19 for the regional title.
These two teams have a common opponent in Southwestern (Hanover). The Lady Eagles defeated Southwestern (Hanover) 55-34 on Jan. 26. Bloomfield defeated the Lady Rebels 50-39 on Dec. 30.
JCD is averaging 51.3 points per game offensively and allowing 41 ppg defensively.
The Lady Eagles have three players averaging double figures in scoring. Julia Meyer leads the way at 13.1 ppg followed by Reagan Hughes 12.9 ppg and Oliva Neal 10.9 ppg. Meyer also leads the squad with 6.6 rebounds per game and 3.7 assists per game.
The Lady Eagles shoot 32 percent from 3-point range. JCD hit 7-of-13 3-pointers (54%) in the regional championship, including four from Hughes.
Bloomfield averages 43.5 ppg offensively and gives up 43.5 ppg defensively.
Delaney Richardson led Bloomfield in the regional title game with 12 points. Brianna Bucher added 10 points and Jaeden Mietus finished with nine points. This was the first regional title for Bloomfield since 2005.
The other semifinal game at New Albany pits No. 1 Lanesville (25-2) against No. 4 Trinity Lutheran (22-6). These teams met in the regular season on Jan. 10 with Lanesville posting a 59-30 victory.
SEMISTATE PAIRINGS
Class 4A
Huntington North
No. 10 Fort Wayne Snider (21-4) vs. No. 3 Fishers (24-2)
No. 1 South Bend Washington (27-0) vs. Lake Central (22-5)
Southport
No. 7 Bedford North Lawrence (24-3) vs. No. 9 Center Grove (22-4)
Lawrence North (18-9) vs. Ben Davis (18-9)
CLASS 3A
LaPorte
No. 1 Twin Lakes (27-0) vs. Hamilton Heights (20-5)
Tippecanoe Valley (22-3) vs. No. 7 Fairfield (25-2)
Jasper
Gibson Southern (21-4) vs. No. 6 Corydon Central (25-2)
Indianapolis Chatard (12-13) vs. No. 5 Indian Creek (26-1)
CLASS 2A
Logansport
No. 4 Andrean (25-3) vs. Lapel (20-7)
No. 3 Central Noble (25-2) vs. No. 5 Lafayette Central Catholic (20-6)
Shelbyville
No. 2 Forest Park (23-3) vs. Greencastle (23-4)
No. 1 North Knox (27-1) vs. No. 8 Eastern Hancock (23-3)
CLASS A
Frankfort
No. 2 Tri (25-1) vs. Tri-Central (12-13)
No. 7 Bethany Christian (22-3) vs. No. 6 Washington Twp. (20-6)
New Albany
Bloomfield (14-14) vs. Jac-Cen-Del (16-11)
No. 1 Lanesville (25-2) vs. No. 4Trinity Lutheran (22-6)
