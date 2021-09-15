RISING SUN - On the first night of a three-game week, the Jac-Cen-Del Lady Eagles traveled to Rising Sun. After a close loss in the first set 26-24, the Lady Eagles came back to take the next three sets with scores of 25-12, 25-19, 25-22.
"We had solid effort all the way around tonight. The girls played with a confidence that we have struggled with all season. It was nice to see all the hard work and dedication these kids have put in to finally be shown on the court for a full match. It was a nice win for our team and hopefully the starting point of finishing this season out strong," Coach Schmeltz said.
Aundrea Cullen served one ace, received serve 23-of-25 and had 15 digs. Brailea Kieffer received serve 23-of-26 and had nine digs.
Desiree Sparks served four aces and added two assist blocks. Katelyn Wagner tallied two aces, four kills and eight assists.
Emma Newhart had a team-high 12 kills and handed out 13 assists. Maria Meyer added five kills and one assist block. Karen Nuku finished with four kills and Olivia Strunk had one assist block.
