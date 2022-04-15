HANOVER - Jac-Cen-Del traveled to Southwestern (Hanover) to compete in an 3-way meet with Southwestern and Switzerland County.

For the girls, Switzerland County won the team title with 78 followed by JCD 43 and Southwestern 29.

Results for the Lady Eagles

  • Discus: Emma Newhart second, Shelby Newhart third
  • Shot put: Emma Newhart 27-8
  • High jump: Emma Wagner fourth
  • Long jump: Cloey Simon second, Kinsey Rohls fourth
  • 100 hurdles: Kayla Simon :17.25 first
  • 100: Cloey Simon second
  • 1600:Kinsey Rohls fourth
  • 400: Kayla Simon 1:08 first, Julia Meyer fifth
  • 300 hurdles: Cloey Simon :51.07 first
  • 800: Autumn Norman fifth
  • 200: Kayla Simon second
  • 3200: Kinsey Rohls fourth
  • 4x800: JCD third
  • 4x100: JCD third
  • 4x400: JCD third

For the boys, Southwestern took first with 56 followed by Switzerland County 49 and JCD 44.

Results for the Eagles

  • Discus: Corbin White 125-3 first, Sam Simon second
  • Shot put: Corbin White 41-0 first, Keegan Williamson third
  • High jump: Zach Yeary third, Seth Dornbach fourth
  • Long jump: Kellar Vatchet third
  • 110 hurdles: Adam Maloney second
  • 100: Jacob Ricke fourth
  • 1600: Josh Pohle second
  • 400: Jacob Ricke first :58.75, Seth Dornbach fifth
  • 300 hurdles: Adam Maloney :46.31 first
  • 800: Payton Amburger fourth
  • 200: Jacob Ricke fourth
  • 3200: Josh Rohls second
  • 4x800: JCD third
  • 4x100: JCD second
  • 4x400: JCD third

