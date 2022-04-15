HANOVER - Jac-Cen-Del traveled to Southwestern (Hanover) to compete in an 3-way meet with Southwestern and Switzerland County.
For the girls, Switzerland County won the team title with 78 followed by JCD 43 and Southwestern 29.
Results for the Lady Eagles
- Discus: Emma Newhart second, Shelby Newhart third
- Shot put: Emma Newhart 27-8
- High jump: Emma Wagner fourth
- Long jump: Cloey Simon second, Kinsey Rohls fourth
- 100 hurdles: Kayla Simon :17.25 first
- 100: Cloey Simon second
- 1600:Kinsey Rohls fourth
- 400: Kayla Simon 1:08 first, Julia Meyer fifth
- 300 hurdles: Cloey Simon :51.07 first
- 800: Autumn Norman fifth
- 200: Kayla Simon second
- 3200: Kinsey Rohls fourth
- 4x800: JCD third
- 4x100: JCD third
- 4x400: JCD third
For the boys, Southwestern took first with 56 followed by Switzerland County 49 and JCD 44.
Results for the Eagles
- Discus: Corbin White 125-3 first, Sam Simon second
- Shot put: Corbin White 41-0 first, Keegan Williamson third
- High jump: Zach Yeary third, Seth Dornbach fourth
- Long jump: Kellar Vatchet third
- 110 hurdles: Adam Maloney second
- 100: Jacob Ricke fourth
- 1600: Josh Pohle second
- 400: Jacob Ricke first :58.75, Seth Dornbach fifth
- 300 hurdles: Adam Maloney :46.31 first
- 800: Payton Amburger fourth
- 200: Jacob Ricke fourth
- 3200: Josh Rohls second
- 4x800: JCD third
- 4x100: JCD second
- 4x400: JCD third
-Information provided.
