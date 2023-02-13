SHELBYVILLE - After starting the season 6-10, some might have thought this was not going to be the Lady Eagles' year. But the players and coaches continued to battle and turned the season around starting with a win over Milan on Jan. 6.
With that win, Jac-Cen-Del went 10-1 over the last 11 games, including Saturday's 58-46 victory over Bethesda Christian in the regional championship at Southwestern (Shelby) Saturday.
The Lady Eagles (16-11) now head to New Albany for the semistate this coming Saturday. JCD drew Bloomfield (14-14) and will play in the first game at 10 a.m. Lanesville (25-2) and Trinity Lutheran (22-6) will play in the other semifinal game. The winners will be Saturday evening for the semistate title and a berth in the state finals.
Bethesda Christian scored the first four points of the game. A drive to the bucket by Reagan Hughes got the Lady Eagles on the board. Kelsey Borgman followed with a 3-pointer and JCD had an early lead. After a 3-pointer by Bethesda Christian's Paige Vawter, Hughes connected from long range. An Olivia Neal bucket off the Julia Meyer assist put JCD on top 10-7.
The Lady Patriots fought back to take a 13-10 lead on a bucket by Sydney Goodin. Borgman had the answer on the other end with a bomb to tie the game at 13-13. Trailing 15-13, JCD got another 3-pointer from Hughes and bucket by Neal to lead 18-15 after the first quarter.
A Kaylin Hinners' 3-pointer opened the second quarter and extended the JCD lead. After Bethesda Christian cut the deficit to three, Neal connected on a pair from the charity stripe and Hughes hit a 3-pointer to give JCD a 27-19 lead. Vawter hit a 3-pointer on the other end. Later in the quarter, Kenzie Fulks hit from beyond the 3-point arc to get the Lady Patriots within four.
JCD closed the half with a pair of free throws from Meyer and a bucket by Hughes to lead 33-25 at the break.
The offenses for each team were slowed in the third quarter. JCD scored six points and the Lady Patriots had just seven. A Fultz bucket for Bethesda cut the deficit to 36-31. After a Neal free throw for JCD and a Goodin free throw for Bethesda Christian, Meyer found Hinners for the bucket and a 39-32 JCD lead after three quarters.
Fulks hit from long range to open the fourth quarter and get the Lady Patriots within four. Hughes answered for the Lady Eagles with a 3-pointer and Meyer added a bucket to extend the lead to nine at 44-35. A traditional three point play by Vawter cut the deficit to six and after two Hinners' free throws, Fulks 3-pointer had Bethesda Christian within five at 46-41.
Five straight points from Meyer and a free throw by Neal quickly extended the JCD lead to double figures. The Lady Patriots scored the next four points, but JCD outscored Bethesda Christian 6-1 over the final 1:15 to lock up the regional title.
JCD was led by Hughes with 18 points. Meyer finished with 14 points, six rebounds and a team-high six assists. Neal added 11 points and six rebounds. Hinners had eight points and five rebounds. Borgman scored seven points.
Vawter led the Lady Patriots with 20 points followed by Fulks with 18.
