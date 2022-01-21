OSGOOD - After honoring Jac-Cen-Del's five seniors, the Lady Eagles took the floor and put forth a dominating performance in a 79-33 victory over Rising Sun.
JCD moves to 16-5 overall and 4-0 in the ORVC. Rising Sun drops to 7-12 and 1-2 in the ORVC.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 23-8 lead after one quarter. JCD added another 26 points in the second quarter to lead 49-18 at the half.
The Lady Eagles outscored Rising Sun 30-15 in the second half to secure the win.
All five seniors scored in the game for the Lady Eagles. Annabelle Williams led the way with 20 points. Desiree Sparks added 12 points. Jalee Rider had 10 points. Emma Newhart added five points and Aundrea Cullen had two points.
Other scoring for the Lady Eagles included Olivia Neal 11, Reese Obendorf eight, Reagan Hughes seven, Kelsey Borgman two and Julia Meyer two.
Williams made it a double-double with 10 rebounds to go with eight assists and six steals. Neal and Sparks both grabbed three rebounds.
Cullen finished with six assists and Meyer had two assists.
Rider and Sparks both had three steals.
The IHSAA will announce the sectional draw on Sunday. Sectional 60 will be hosted by Waldron. The No. 1 Lady Mohawks will be joined by No. 5 JCD, Morristown, Southwestern (Shelby), Oldenburg Academy, Hauser and Rising Sun.
