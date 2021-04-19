GREENSBURG - After three scoreless innings, visiting Hauser put up three runs in the fourth inning, four runs in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth inning to knock off the Lady Chargers 10-0.
Haley Arthur pitched five innings for North and had six strikeouts. Keisha Crosland pitched one inning for the Lady Chargers. McDanial (seven strikeouts) picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Jets.
North had four hits in the game. Bobbie-Jean Trask went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead North.
Defensively, the Lady Chargers did not commit an error.
