LAWRENCEBURG - The Lady Lions concluded their soccer season Thursday in an 8-1 loss to South Dearborn at the Lawrenceburg Sectional.
The lone goal for the Lady Lions was scored from senior Allie Yung off of a free kick nearly 15 yards out from the goalie box with 5:34 remaining on the clock.
Shots on goal for Rushville included Yung (5), junior Jin Calaf (1), senior captain Audrey Gettinger (1), junior Belle Gossett (1), senior Lexi Morris (1), and senior Kylee Macy (1).
Junior keeper Kelby Roberts had 17 saves and four stops for the night. Keeper Morris added three saves.
The Lady Lions finish their season with a 6-9 record, scored a total of 38 goals for the season, improving both the final season record by one win and the total number of goals scored from last season by one goal.
The Lady Lions thanked everyone for supporting the team this season and give a final shout out to the eight seniors and one foreign exchange student who will be exiting our program this year: Jin Calaf (1 year varsity), Cora Custer (4 years varsity) Audrey Gettinger (4 years varsity), Savannah Gray (4 years varsity), Lily Krodel (4 years varsity), Kylee Macy (2 years varsity), Lexi Morris (4 years varsity), Savanah Snow (4 years varsity), and Allie Yung (4 years varsity).
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.