CONNERSVILLE - For the first time since 1998, the Lady Lion gymnastics team is headed to the regional as a team.
Sectional action was held Saturday at six sites across Indiana. Rushville traveled to Connersville with high hopes of advancing to the regional. The top three teams move on to the Franklin Central Regional Friday.
New Palestine took top honors in the team competition with a 103.425 total. New Castle took second with 99.250. Rushville grabbed third and the final regional qualifying spot with a 95.525.
Connersville finished fourth with 90.325 followed by Morristown 88.425, Shelbyville 74.000, Muncie Central 69.250, Franklin County 62.725, Northeastern 31.025 and Union County 29.950.
Rushville's squad of Cora Emory, Mallory McDaniel, Cyndi Tush, Gabby Pavey, Bell Westphal and Karma Wilson earned the berth in the regional. The last time Rushville advanced as a team was 1998 when assistant coach Petra Tackett was a team member.
Individually for the Lady Lions, Bell Westphal placed second in the all-around with a career best 34.15. Westphal was second on the vault with 8.9, fourth on the bars with 7.8, third on the beam with a career high 8.85 and sixth on the floor with 8.6.
Emory placed sixth in the all-around competition with a career best of 31.35. She placed 14th on the vault with 8.35, 18th on the bars with 6.625, 10th on the beam with 8.175 and 10th on the floor with 8.2.
Tush placed 14th in the all-around with a score of 29.275. She had a career best 8.175 for 12th on the floor, 8.5 for 10th on the vault, 5.425 for 23rd on the bars and 7.175 for 16th on the beam.
McDaniel and Wilson competed in the sectional for the first time. McDaniel scored 6.175 for 21st on bars, 6.025 for 27th on beam and 7.65 for 20th on the floor. Wilson scored 7.3 on the vault for 28th.
The regional at Franklin Central is schedule to start at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10. No cash accepted. Purchase tickets online at FCHS ticket sales. Tickets can be purchased prior to the event or at the gate with QR code or credit card.
