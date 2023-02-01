RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lion gymnastics team hosted Shelbyville and picked up another win on the season. Rushville compiled a team-total 92.550 points to knock off Shelbyville with 66.900 points.
The Lady Lions swept the top three places in the all-around.
Rushville's Bell Westphal won the all-around competition with a career best score of 33.225. Westphal was first on the vault with a career best 8.85, first on the bars with a 7.475, first on the beam with a career best 8.7 and first on the floor with an 8.2.
Cora Emory took second in the all-around for Rushville with a score of 29.975. Emory placed second on the vault with an 8.5, fourth on the bars with a 5.825, second on the beam with a career best 7.925 and second on the floor with a 7.725.
Rushville's Cyndi Tush placed third in the all-around with a career best 27.75. She finished third on the vault with a career best 8.2, fifth on the bars with a career best 4.85, third on the beam with a 7.225 and third on the floor with a career best 7.475.
Mallory McDaniel placed third on the bars with a career best 6.45, fourth on the beam with a 7.075 and fourth on the floor with a 7.475.
Gabby Pavey finished seventh on the bars with a 4.175 and eighth on the floor with a 6.525.
Karma Wilson took fifth on the vault with a career best 8.05, sixth on the beam with a career best 5.65 and fifth on the floor with a 7.225.
