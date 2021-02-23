RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions rounded out the regular season with a tri-meet with visiting Morristown and Scecina. Rushville improved to 10-1 on the season with a season-high team score of 95.875. Morristown was second with 84.05 and Scecina took third with 74.575.
Nova Tackett took first place in the all-around competition with a score of 32.425. Tackett scored 8.45 on vault, 7.525 on bars, 8.0 on beam and 8.45 on floor.
Bell Westphal was second in the all-around with a career high 32.15. She scored 8.375 on vault, 7.325 on bars, a career best 8.475 on beam and 7.975 on floor.
Cory Emory took fourth in the all-around with a career best 30.8. Emory received 8.4 on vault, a career best 6.825 on bars, 7.375 on beam and 8.2 on floor.
Annie Thoman finished fifth in the all-around with a score of 30.35. She scored 7.8 on vault, 6.75 on bars, 7.875 on beam and 7.925 on floor.
Katie Thoman was eighth in the all-around with a 25.35. She received 8.15 on vault, 4.9 on bars, 4.475 on beam and 7.825 on floor.
Hailey Abell was 10th in the all-around with a score of 23.1. Abell scored 7.15 on vault, 3.75 on bars, 5.45 on beam and 6.625 on floor.
Alexis Fenimore scored 7.4 on vault, 5.85 on beam and 7.775 on floor.
Emma Philpot had a 5.85 on bars, 7.775 on beam and a career best 7.55 on floor.
The Lady Lions travel to Connersville Saturday for the IHSAA sectional. Action is set to start at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.