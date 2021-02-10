RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lion gymnastics team remained undefeated on the season by knocking off Shelbyville and Scecina on Monday. Host Rushville tallied 94.775 points to take top honors. Shelbyville was second with 91.1 and Scecina was third with 61.525. The Lady Lions are now 7-0.
Rushville’s Nova Tackett placed second in the all-around with a score of 32.6. She was second on the vault with 8.65, first on the bars with 7.925, first on the beam with 7.625 and first on the floor with 8.4.
Katei Thoman placed fourth in the all-around with a 28.775. She was fourth on the vault with 8.35, sixth on the bars with 6.15, eighth on the beam with 6.625 and seventh on the floor with 7.65.
Cora Emory finished seventh in the all-around. She was third on vault with 8.45, ninth on bars with 5.45, 14th on beam with 4.825 and third on floor with 8.1 for all-around score of 26.825.
Hailey Abell tied a career best 7.4 on the vault, had a career best 6.575 on the floor and had a no-fall routine on the beam for a 6.9.
Fenimore scored 7.8 on the vault, a career hith 6.525 on the beam and 7.75 for fourth on the floor.
Mallory McDaniel had a career best 7.675 on the floor.
Emma Philpot scored 6.625 on the bars, 6.775 on the beam and a career high 6.95 on the floor.
Annie Thoman finished third on the bars with a 7.325.
Bell Westphal took first on the Bars with 7.925 and third on the beam with a no-fall score of 7.375.
