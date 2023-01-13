CONNERSVILLE - Rushville opened the gymnastics season with a victory in the 5-team event at Connersville.
The Lady Lions posted a team-total 93.800 to take first place. Connersville was scond with 88.400 followed by Franklin County 66.825, Union County 30.850 and Northeastern 30.625.
Bell Westphal led the Lady Lions with an all-around score of 33.400, good for second place. Westphal scored 8.5 on vault, 7.8 on bars, 7.95 on beam and 8.75 on floor.
Cora Emory finished sixth in the all-around with a score of 30.525. She scored 8.3 on vault, 6.725 on bars, 7.25 on beam and 8.25 on floor.
Cyndi Tush scored 27.5 in the all-around. She scored 8.1 on vault, 4.4 on bars, 7.8 on beam and 7.2 on floor.
Mallory McDaniel scored a career best 6.425 on bars, a career best 7.1 on beam and 7.55 on floor.
Gabby Pavey scored 7.5 on vault, 4.5 on bars and 6.9 on floor.
Karma Wilson scored 7.9 on vault, 5.375 on beam and 7.95 on floor.
