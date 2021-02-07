RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions hosted Shelbyville and Morristown in a 3-team meet Saturday. The Lady Lions took top honors with a team total of 95.425. Shelbyville was next with 86.675 and Morristown scored 83.025.
Rushville’s Nova Tackett won the all-around competition with a career high total of 33.00. She was second on the vault with 8.65, third on the bars with 7.6, first on the beam with a career high 8.5 and second on the floor with 8.25.
Rushville’s Annie Thoman was third in the all-around with a 29.575 total. She placed fifth on the vault with 8.4, fifth on the bars with 6.3, seventh on the beam with 6.875 and fourth on the floor with 8.00.
Cora Emory was fifth in the all-around for Rushville with 28.55. She was third on the vault with 8.55, ninth on the bars with 4.725, fourth on the beam with 7.2 and third on the floor with 8.075.
Katie Thoman took eighth in the all-around for Rushville with a 27.075. She placed fifth on the vault with a career high 8.4, seventh on the bars with 5.5, 13th on the beam with 5.5 and seventh on the floor with 7.675.
Bell Westphal was first on the bars with a 7.75 and third on the beam with a career best 7.425.
Emma Philpot finished second on the beam with a career best 7.925 and eighth on the bars with 5.2.
Hailey Abell took fifth on the beam with a career best 7.15, 13th on the vault with a career best 7.4 and 13th on the floor with a career best 6.5.
Alexis Fenimore finished sixth on the floor with a 7.7 and 10th on the vault with a career tying best 7.875.
Mallory McDaniel was ninth on the floor with a 6.8.
