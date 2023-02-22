RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions gymnastics team closed out the regular season with a win over Morristown on Senior Night.
The Lady Lions tallied a team score of 92.200. The Yellow Jackets finished with 88.925. Rushville ends the regular season at 11-3 and enters the sectional at Connersville Saturday.
Rushville's Bell Westphal won the all-around with a score of 32.525. Westphal was first on the vault with an 8.95, first on the bars with a 7.75, third on the beam with a 7.45 and second on the floor with an 8.375.
Cora Emory placed fourth in the all-around with a 29.7. Emory placed third on the vault with an 8.475, fifth on the bars with a 5.95, fifth on the beam with a 6.875 and first on the floor with an 8.4.
Cyndi Tush took fifth in the all-around with a score of 28.725. Tush placed fourth on the vault with an 8.425, sixth on the bars with a 5.4, fourth on the beam with a 7.25 and seventh on the floor with a 7.65.
Mallory McDaniel had a career best 8.225 for fourth on the floor, a 6.075 for fourth on the bars and a 6.3 for seventh on the beam.
Gabby Pavey scored 3.5 on the bars for eighth and 7.025 on the floor for ninth.
Karma Wilson scored 7.65 on the vault for seventh and 7.725 on the floor for sixth.
