NEW CASTLE – The Lady Lion tennis team picked up its second win of the season with a 4-1 victory at New Castle. Rushville moved to 2-1 on the season.

Lexey Yager was the first win of the evening at No. 2 singles with scores of 6-3 and 6-1.

At No. 2 doubles, Josie Fields and Isabella Wilson won with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

Audrey Gulley won the deciding third match with scores of 6-4, 6-4 for her first win of the season.

The #1 doubles team of Juliana Simmermon and Lily Yager added another victory for the Lady Lions, winning in three sets with scores of 5-7, 7-6, and 6-3.

The varsity match concluded in a 3-hour showdown at No. 1 singles with Alexis Fenimore narrowly losing the third set with scores of 4-6, 7-5, and 7-5.

In junior varsity action, the lone victory came from the doubles team of Nova Tackett and Cora Emory, defeating their opponents with a score of 7-5.

Franklin County 5, Rushville 0

The Lady Lion tennis team was defeated by Franklin County 5-0. The Lady Lions are 2-2 on the season.

