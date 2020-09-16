RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lion offense exploded for eight goals in an 8-1 victory over visiting Knightstown on Monday. The win is the third straight for the Lady Lions.
Two goals were scored by junior Lily Krodel with assists from senior Olivia Dora and sophomore Audrey Gulley.
Junior Savannah Gray also scored a goal in the first half. Gulley got a goal of her own with an assist from Gray in the second half, as well as Dora who received the assist from Krodel.
Sophomore Belle Gossett also scored in the second half with an assist from senior Summer Stanley. The last two goals were scored by juniors Lexi Morris and Cora Custer.
The Lady Lions had 36 shots on goal including Krodel (5), Gray (4), Stanley (4), Gossett (3), Morris (3), junior Audrey Gettinger (2), junior Allie Yung (2), sophomore Haley Shoffner (2), sophomore Alexus Erlewein (2), junior Savanah Snow (2), sophomore Hannah Selby (2), Dora (1), Gulley (1), senior Joleigh Geise (1), Custer (1), and senior Violet Wehr (1).
Sophomore keeper Kelby Roberts had seven saves and freshman keeper Megan Whitham had four saves.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.