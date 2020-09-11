KNIGHTSTOWN - The host Lady Panthers knocked off Rushville in volleyball action Thursday 25-17, 25-14, 18-25 and 25-10.
“It just was one of those nights where things didn't go our way. We got caught standing and looking,” Coach Scanlan said. “I thought our JV team played very well and several girls really stepped up their game.”
For the Lady Lions, Emily Hadley had three kills, 30 serve receptions and 16 digs. Jama Barnes added nine points, 26 serve receptions and 26 digs. Olivia Yager tallied five kills, five assists, 27 digs, one solo block and one assist block. Abby Buckley had six points, two kills, 10 assists and 20 digs. Jose Fields had four kills, four solo blocks and one assist block. Kendra Hamilton tallied nine kills and 13 digs. Shrayder Fischer added four points, four kills and one solo block.
In the junior varsity match, Rushville won 25-20 and 25-14.
For Rushville, Emilee Jackman had four kills. Lily Brown added eight points, seven serve receptions and 19 digs. Carlie Kuhn had five kills, 12 serve receptions and 15 digs. Molly Zachery finished with six points, two aces, seven serve receptions and 13 digs. Sophia Dora had five points, two aces, two assists and five digs. Kara Chandler chipped in with nine points, two aces, two kills and 10 assists. Kendra Buckley had one kill.
The Lady Lions travel to Waldron on Monday.
