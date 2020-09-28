HOPE — The Lady Lions volleyball team competed in the Heritage Days Classic volleyball tournament at Hauser this past Saturday and went 0-3 in pool play. The Lady Lions fell to Columbus North 25-17 and 25-22, Hauser 25-14 and 25-12, and Seymour 25-9 and 25-14.
The Lady Lions then crossed over to play the fourth place team in the other pool for 7th and 8th place. The Lady Lions defeated Oldenburg 25-15 and 25-20.
“I thought the game against Columbus North we played well. Even though I don’t like to lose, I will take a loss like that to Columbus North,” Coach Scanlan said. “I don’t think we played up to our potential the rest of the tournament. We just need to be more consistent in our play.”
Statistics for Rushville against Columbus North included Abby Buckley – 4 points, 3 kills, 5 assists; Olivia Yager – 2 kills, 4 assists; Jama Barnes – 19 serve receptions, 10 digs; Emily Hadley – 2 kills, 12 serve receptions, 11 digs; Josie Fields – 1 solo block; and Kendra Hamilton – 4 points. 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 solo block.
Statistics for Rushville against Hauser included Jama Barnes – 17 serve receptions, 12 digs; Emily Hadley – 4 kills; Olivia Yager – 4 assists; Abby Buckley – 4 kills, 4 assists; Kara Chandler – 4 serve receptions; and Kendra Hamilton – 3 kills, 11 serve receptions, 10 digs.
Statistics for Rushville against Seymour included Jama Barnes – 9 digs; Emily Hadley – 15 serve receptions; Olivia Yager – 3 assists; Abby Buckley – 3 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 6 digs, 1 assist block; Josie Fields – 1 solo block, 1 assist block; and Kendra Hamilton – 2 kills, 10 serve receptions, 7 digs.
Statistics for Rushville against Oldenburg included Abby Buckley – 12 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 9 assists, 10 digs, 1 assist block; Katie Yeend – 1 assist block; Jama Barnes – 8 points, 12 serve receptions, 10 digs; Emily Hadley – 10 serve receptions, 18 digs; Olivia Yager – 3 kills, 6 assists, 10 digs; Kara Chandler – 2 points, 4 digs; Josie Fields – 6 kills, 1 solo block; Kendra Hamilton – 8 kills, 9 digs; and Lily Brown – 3 digs.
