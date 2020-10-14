LAWRENCEBURG — In the opening round of the volleyball sectional at Lawrenceburg, the Lady Lions defeated South Dearborn 25-22, 25-8 and 25-14. This is the first sectional game win for the Lady Lions since 2013 and Rushville advances to take on Franklin County at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“It was not our best game, but it was a win and that is all that matters when it is sectional time. I thought in the first set that we did not attack enough at the net, but picked up our hitting in the second and third sets,” Coach Scanlan said. “We did something though tonight that we have been working towards for these last three years and that is to win a sectional game. Part of the battle was just making these players believe in themselves and believe that they were capable of winning.”
Kendra Hamilton reached a season milestone in the match. She had 14 kills to give her more than 200 on the season. Hamilton also had eight points, two aces, eight serve receptions and 12 digs.
Jama Barnes tallied 11 points, eight serve receptions and a team-high 24 digs. Emily Hadley added 13 points, two aces, five kills, 11 serve receptions and 16 digs. Olivia Yager had five points, six kills, 11 assists, 15 digs, one solo block and two assist blocks. Abby Buckley had eight points, three kills, 13 assists and 18 digs. Addison Ballenger had three points, two aces, four kills and two assist blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.