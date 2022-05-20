CONNERSVILLE - The Lady Lion tennis team traveled to Connersville to face Union County in the sectional semifinal Thursday.
Although the match was not able to be completed due to weather conditions, the Lady Lions earned enough points to punch their ticket to the sectional final.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Audrey Gulley posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
At No. 2 singles, Olivia Yager shut out her opponent 6-0, 6-0.
Rushville's Jin Calaf completed the sweep of the singles matches with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles.
After falling behind 4-0, Rushville's No. 2 doubles team of Mallory McDaniel and Brooklyn Newbold fought back to win 6-4, 6-1.
Rushville's No. 1 doubles team of Cora Emory and Isabella Wilson had their match postponed due to the weather.
Once Emory and Wilson complete their match, the Lady Lions will take on the winner of Connersville and Franklin County in the sectional title match.
