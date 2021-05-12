GREENSBURG - The Lady Lions softball team was unable to contain the offensive attack of the Greensburg Lady Pirates in action Monday. Greensburg got the early lead and rode it to a 7-2 victory
In the fourth inning, Molly Zachery connected for a double with two runners on, scoring the only runs on the evening for the Lady Lions.
The Lady Lions fall 6-11 on the season and 2-8 in conference play.
Grace Muir led the Lady Lions at the plate, going 2-for-3. Kara Chandler pitched for Rushville, allowing seven hits while striking out five.
The Rushville junior varsity softball team took the lead late and defeated Greensburg 16-9.
The Lady Lions tallied 15 hits on the night. Kaylyn Marsh, Kylee Herbert, Donna Frazier, and Katelyn Asher all collected multiple hits for Rushville. Marsh led Rushville going 4-for-4 with three singles and a triple.
Kiley Gray pitched for the Lady Lions, getting the win while striking out nine.
-Information provided.
