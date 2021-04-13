RUSHVILLE – Rushville girls basketball head coach Melissa Marlow has announced the dates and times for the upcoming 2021 Lady Lion Summer Basketball Camp.
The camp will be held in Memorial Gym for girls entering grade three through grade eight for the 2021-22 school year. The cost is $35 per camper and application must be turned in to Coach Marlow by May 14. You can pay cash or make checks payable to RCHS Activities Fund. Each additional camper per family is $25. Send application and fee to Rushville Consolidated High School, Attn: Melissa Marlow, 1201 Lions Path, Rushville, IN 46173.
The camp will run June 14-18. The third and fourth grade camp will be from 8:15 to 9:45 a.m. The fifth and sixth grade camp will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The seventh and eighth grade camp will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
