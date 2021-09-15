KNIGHTSTOWN – On the quick turf at Knightstown, the Lady Lions shut out the Lady Panthers 3-0.
Rushville junior Jin Calaf scored two goals, both in the first half. Calaf’s second goal was given by the assist from senior captain Lily Krodel.
In the second half, junior Belle Gossett also found the back of the net, securing Rushville’s 3-0 lead.
Gossett was the top shooter tonight with eight shots on goal. Other shots for the Lady Lions included Krodel (7), senior Lexi Morris (5), Calaf (4), senior Savannah Gray (3), senior Kylee Macy (3), senior captain Audrey Gettinger (2), junior Audrey Gulley (2), senior Allie Yung (2), and senior Savanah Snow (1).
The defensive line for Rushville held Knightstown for six offside calls. Junior goal keeper Kelby Roberts had two saves and freshman goal keeper Macy Jo Seyfferle had five saves.
Freshman keeper Seyfferle said, “We did good. I think we definitely could have gotten more goals by working together more.”
Junior Audrey Gulley added, “Today we did a great job overall. I think we had great communication and worked well together. I’m glad we stuck to it and came out with a win!”
Freshman defender Izzy Pavey said, “Personally, I think that as a team, we worked very hard. When ladies would shut down others would immediately take their place as needed and we would regroup. Being able to help each other out when needed has been a key factor in our success, and will continue to be as the season moves forward.”
Head Coach Kallie Peterman said, “Tonight we didn’t come out as strong as I thought we were capable in the first half. It took us awhile to get into our groove especially with playing on a turf field. A few girls that really stood out to me tonight were freshman Izzy Pavey on defense, junior Belle Gossett up top, and senior Savanah Snow in the middle of the field. Overall I’m really proud of the effort tonight and I’m happy that the girls have another win under their belts.”
Rushville 0, Knightstown 0
The Lions faced the Panthers on Knightstown’s home turf on Monday. Both teams battled back-and-forth for 80 minutes, but the game ended in a 0-0 tie.
According to Coach Wagner, Rushville started out the game with the momentum controlling possession the first 15 minutes of the game. There were several good scoring opportunities, but the Lions could not find the goal. The Panthers settled into the game and had some nice attacks in the first half, but Rushville held them off.
The second half saw more of the momentum shifting between the Lions and Panthers. On the fast turf of Knightstown, both teams made quick counter attacks trying to catch the defense off guard.
Coach Wagner said, “Our defense played excellent. We made a few changes in our defensive midfield and defensive line to defend against the speed of the turf. Griffin Norris also had a great game in the goal with 14 saves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.