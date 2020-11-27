NEW PALESTINE - On the road Tuesday at New Palestine, the Lady Lions built a 21-10 lead at the half. The Lady Dragons fought all the way back to tie the game at 39-39, but a big 3-pointer by Olivia Yager put the Lady Lions up for good in the 48-42 Rushville win.
Rushville improves to 3-1 while New Palestine falls to 2-2.
Briley Munchel got things going for the Lady Lions with a 3-pointer. After a bucket by New Palestine’s Anna Ackerman, Abby Buckley drained a 3-pointer and Jaeda Miller hit a pair of free throws for an 8-2 Rushville lead. New Palestine closed the gap to 8-7 before a Buckley bucket made it 10-7 after one quarter.
Rushville took control in the second, outscoring the Lady Dragons 11-3. An Ackerman 3-pointer opened the scoring in the quarter, but that was all for New Palestine in the frame. A bucket by Annika Marlow sparked an 11-0 run that was capped by a bucket from Munchel. Miller had six points in the run and Yager added a free throw as Rushville led 21-10 at the half.
Rushville opened the third quarter on a 9-3 run. Buckley had four points in the run and Munchel added a 3-pointer to give Rushville a 30-13 lead.
New Palestine then began its rally. Faith Hensel scored for the Lady Dragons to start a 15-3 run. Two free throws by New Palestine’s Koryn Marshall cut the Lady Lion lead to 32-28. Belle Gossett hit a 3-pointer to stop the New Palestine momentum. A bucket by Isabella Gizzi closed the quarter with Rushville leading by five, 35-30.
A 9-4 run by New Palestine opened the final eight minutes of action. Ackerman’s 3-pointer knotted the game at 39-39 with less than five minutes to play.
Yager hit the big 3-pointer and added a free throw on the next possession to put the Lady Lions in front for good 43-39. Rushville completed the 9-0 run on free throws by Miller and Buckley. New Palestine scored the final three points, but Rushville held on for the 48-42 victory.
Miller led the Lady Lions with 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal. Buckley finished with 10 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Yager tallied nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. Munchel had eight points, four rebounds, one steal and one assist. Marlow chipped in with five points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal. Gossett had three points, two rebounds and one steal. Emily Hadley and Josie Fields both had one rebound.
New Palestine was led by Isabella Gizzi with 11 points. Anna Ackerman was also in double figures with 10 points.
In the junior varsity game, New Palestine posted a 43-36 victory.
Rushville was led by Sophia Dora with 14 points. Kylee Herbert and Olivia Smith both finished with six points. Josie Ballenger had five points followed by Ericka Kuhn three and Cassidy Tellas two.
Rushville hosts Jennings County today. The junior varsity game tips at noon.
