RUSHVILLE — The Lady Lion volleyball team celebrated Senior Night for Kendra Hamilton, Josie Fields, Abby Buckley, Carley Jobe, Jama Barnes, Katie Yeend, Addison Ballenger, Emily Hadley and Ashley Todd and then swept the Tri Lady Titans in three sets 25-16, 25-9 and 25-19.
“We were so glad we were able to get this night in so we could honor these ladies for their contributions to the Lady Lion volleyball program. This is an outstanding group of young ladies. From all of us here at RCHS, we want to wish you luck in your future, to say thank you, and to let you know that you will be missed,” RCHS Coach Scanlan said.
For the Lady Lions, Hamilton tallied eight points, six aces, seven kills, 10 serve receptions and 10 digs. Buckley added 24 points, two aces, 14 assists and 11 digs. Hadley had six points with one ace, eight kills, eight serve receptions and 11 digs. Ballenger chipped in with 10 digs. Josie Fields added nine kills and six digs. Jobe had two kills, three assists and four digs.
In the junior varsity match, the Lady Lions knocked off Tri 25-14 and 25-12.
For Rushville, Sophia Dora finished with eight points, two aces, three kills, four assists and eight digs. Molly Zachery added seven points, four aces, six serve receptions and three digs. Ericka Kuhn had eight points with three aces and five digs. Lily Brown tallied four points with two aces and five digs. Kara Chandler had five points, five kills, six assists and five digs. Josie Ballenger chipped in with two aces, two kills and seven serve receptions. Carlie Kuhn had one kill and one assist.
