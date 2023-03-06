The Lady Lions gymnastics team of Cora Emory, Mallory McDaniel, Gabby Pavey, Cyndi Tush, Bell Westphal and Karma Wilson made it to the regional Friday for the first time in 25 years. Rushville had a solid meet at the regional.
On the vault, Westphal placed 11th with a score of 8.85. Emory was 23rd with an 8.55 (0.2 higher than sectional score). Tush finished 27th with an 8.3 and Wilson was 31st with a 7.75 (0.45 higher than sectional score).
On the bars, Westphal was 18th with a 7.8. McDaniel placed 28th with a 6.325 (0.15 higher than sectional score). Emory was 29th with 6.1 and Tush was 31st with 5.525 (0.1 higher than sectional score).
Emory led the Lady Lions on the beam with a 20th place finish with an 8.3 (0.175 higher than sectional score). Westphal was 22nd with 8.1. McDaniel placed 29th with 6.65 (0.625 higher than sectional score). Tush placed 30th with 6.55.
On the floor, Emory was 21st with 8.375 (0.175 higher than sectional score). Westphal was 22nd with 8.3. McDaniel scored 8.025 (0.375 higher than sectional score) for 28th and Tush was 30th with 7.775.
In the all-around, Westphal placed 12th with a score of 33.050. Emory was 17th with a score of 31.325. Tush placed 19th with a score of 28.150.
Bloomington North finished with a team-total 108.625 to win the regional crown. Columbus North was second with 107.475 followed by New Palestine 105.900, Bloomington South 103.300, New Castle 100.800 and Rushville 93.675.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.