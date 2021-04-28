SHELBYVILLE - The Lady Lion track team competed with Columbus North, East Central and Shelbyville on Tuesday. Columbus North finished first in the team results followed by East Central, Shelbyville and Rushville.
For the Lady Lions in the field events, Katie Tabeling took fifth place in the shot put with a distance of 32 feet, 11 inches. For the discus, she took third with a length of 93-1/2.
Annie Thoman had a personal best distance in discus 78-5 and threw 28-10 in the shot put.
Addison Ballenger threw a distance of 64-11 in the discus and threw a 27-9 in the shot put.
In the long jump, Indya Burnett jumped a distance of 14-9 and jumped a height of 4-8 in the high jump.
In the high jump, Olivia Wehr jumped a distance of 13-0 1/2 and ran the 1600 meters in 6 minutes, 20 seconds.
Jocelyn Cain jumped 11-10 in the high jump. Cain also ran in the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of 1:03 and 21.66.
Cyndi Tush won the pole vault event clearing a height of 8-6, with Pavey clearing 8-0.
The 4x800 relay the team of B. Westphal, Norbell, Witham and Pavey ran a 12:23.
Lily Krodel (50.45) and Katie Ripbeger (1:03) won their events in the 300 varsity and junior varsity hurdles. In the 100 hurdles, Krodel finished third with a time of 17.26.
In the 400, B. Westphal placed fourth with a time of 1:09.
In the 800, Ashley Whitham, Mia Norvell, Maddy Hankins, Meredith Lawrence and Lanea Adams finished with times of 2:56, 2:58, 3:14, 3:22 and 3:31.
The Lady Lions will be competing Friday at Greenfield for the Greenfield Invite.
-Information provided.
